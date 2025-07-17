Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $483,000 Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 627.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,250. This represents a 3.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,395 shares in the company, valued at $458,887.50. This trade represents a 16.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $525,079 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ACAD opened at $22.55 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $244.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.32 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

View Our Latest Report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.