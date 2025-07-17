Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $491,000 in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 8.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Construction Partners from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $109.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 93.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.01 and its 200 day moving average is $87.87. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.63 and a 1 year high of $111.98.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $571.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

