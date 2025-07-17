Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 62,553 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,553 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 179.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 241.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $674.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Get Our Latest Report on MDU

About MDU Resources Group

(Free Report)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.