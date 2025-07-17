TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 681,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,110 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $21,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTI shares. BTIG Research downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.31.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $32.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.07. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

