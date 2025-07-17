Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Veritas raised Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. National Bank Financial raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Canada raised Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Teck Resources Price Performance

