Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS) Shares Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.29 and last traded at $16.07. 816 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Texas Community Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.06.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter.

Texas Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Texas Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

In related news, CFO Julie Sharff sold 2,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $33,500.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,600 shares in the company, valued at $198,450. This trade represents a 14.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,719 shares of company stock valued at $74,324. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Texas Community Bancshares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Community Bancshares stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.40% of Texas Community Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

