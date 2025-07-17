The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) CAO Sells $1,138,725.00 in Stock

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) CAO Tim Mccauley sold 17,500 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $1,138,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 52,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,893.50. The trade was a 25.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $64.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.74. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $950.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CHEF. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Featured Articles

