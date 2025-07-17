The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $110.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DSGX

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $103.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54 and a beta of 0.82. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $90.61 and a 1 year high of $124.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.62.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $168.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.60 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,392,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 71,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.