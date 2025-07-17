Top Automotive Stocks To Follow Now – July 15th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Tesla, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks represent shares in publicly traded companies that design, manufacture and sell motor vehicles, as well as suppliers of parts and related services. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the automotive sector, where performance is driven by consumer demand, technological innovation and broader economic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $7.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.30. 136,663,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,028,847. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $172.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.53 and a 200 day moving average of $128.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.53 on Tuesday, hitting $314.37. The stock had a trading volume of 38,253,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,274,804. Tesla has a 52-week low of $182.00 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $323.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $8.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.00. 7,846,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,224,727. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $237.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29.

