Torrid (CURV) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) is one of 60 public companies in the “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Torrid to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Get Torrid alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Torrid and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Torrid $1.09 billion $16.32 million 27.56 Torrid Competitors $5.93 billion $365.27 million 54.75

Torrid’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Torrid. Torrid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Torrid has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Torrid’s rivals have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Torrid and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torrid 0.92% -5.31% 2.08% Torrid Competitors -6.36% 2.21% 1.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Torrid and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torrid 2 2 2 0 2.00 Torrid Competitors 874 4919 5310 112 2.42

Torrid presently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 72.35%. As a group, “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies have a potential upside of 21.54%. Given Torrid’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Torrid is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.8% of Torrid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Torrid shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Torrid rivals beat Torrid on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Torrid

(Get Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc. operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical stores. Torrid Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in City Of Industry, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.