TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ) Trading 4.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ – Get Free Report) were up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.32 and last traded at $42.20. Approximately 734 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.27.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 million, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (BATS:NOVZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 2.51% of TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (November) ETF (NOVZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

