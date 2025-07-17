UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Stock Price

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CSR. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Centerspace from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Centerspace in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded Centerspace from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Centerspace from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.78.

Shares of CSR stock opened at $59.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.99. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $54.13 and a twelve month high of $76.16. The company has a market capitalization of $998.14 million, a P/E ratio of -53.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $67.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Centerspace

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the first quarter valued at $13,147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,594,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,617,000 after acquiring an additional 195,629 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 307.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after acquiring an additional 138,861 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the first quarter valued at $6,388,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the fourth quarter valued at $4,768,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

