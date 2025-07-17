Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 17.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 128.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,809,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $477.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 price objective (up from $480.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, June 16th. Argus downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $437.00 price objective (up from $386.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.04.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $485.08 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.01 and a 12-month high of $498.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $451.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.51.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 49.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

