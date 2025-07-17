USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Trading 1.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.01. 25,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 26,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of USCB Financial from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of USCB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

USCB Financial Stock Up 1.1%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.94 million. USCB Financial had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

USCB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. USCB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO La Aguilera Luis De sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $417,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 238,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,865.80. This represents a 9.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USCB Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of USCB Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USCB Financial Company Profile

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

