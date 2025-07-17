Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Shares Down 2.7% – Time to Sell?

Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.80 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.80 ($0.17). Approximately 1,196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 135,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.15 ($0.18).

Various Eateries Trading Down 1.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of £22.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 13.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 14.25.

Various Eateries (LON:VARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported GBX (1.30) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter. Various Eateries had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Various Eateries PLC will post -2.9999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Various Eateries Company Profile

Various Eateries plc is passionate about creating unique experiences for modern consumers.

The core brands of the Group are Coppa Club and Tavolino. Coppa Club is a multi-use all day concept that combines a restaurant, café, lounge, bar and workspace, whilst Tavolino aims to address a gap in the market for high quality Italian food at mid-market prices.

