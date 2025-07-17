Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Receives $30.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.92.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VBTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veritex in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair raised shares of Veritex to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Veritex Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $32.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Veritex has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $33.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Veritex had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $109.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 43.14%.

Institutional Trading of Veritex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 15,596 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Veritex by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 109,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Articles

