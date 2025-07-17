Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 766,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,326 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $29,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 528.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, Director John Nixon sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $298,241.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,582.86. The trade was a 17.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 178,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $6,877,802.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 408,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,770,000.19. The trade was a 30.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,079,615 over the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $44.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $45.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $497.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.23 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 32.08%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

About Virtu Financial

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.