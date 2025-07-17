Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $20.02 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.9% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 50,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 29,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $182.97 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.67 and a 200-day moving average of $173.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total value of $5,801,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,343 shares of company stock worth $31,296,140 in the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

