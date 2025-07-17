Vladimir Tenev Sells 114,175 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 114,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $11,605,888.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, July 11th, Vladimir Tenev sold 340 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $34,510.00.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $69,952,500.00.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $103.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.58. The company has a market capitalization of $91.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $104.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HOOD has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 564.4% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

