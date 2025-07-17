Vodafone Group (VOD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect Vodafone Group to post earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $22.07 billion for the quarter.

Vodafone Group Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $11.03.

Vodafone Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Institutional Trading of Vodafone Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 296,581 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,830 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Further Reading

