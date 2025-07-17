Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Get Western Copper & Gold alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WRN shares. Stifel Canada raised shares of Western Copper & Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on shares of Western Copper & Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Western Copper & Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WRN

Western Copper & Gold Stock Down 2.3%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of WRN opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. The company has a market cap of $250.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 1.17. Western Copper & Gold has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Copper & Gold by 98.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 241,868 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Copper & Gold by 42.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 859,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 255,642 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Western Copper & Gold by 255.5% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 74,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 53,570 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in Western Copper & Gold during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Western Copper & Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $2,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

About Western Copper & Gold

(Get Free Report

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper & Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper & Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.