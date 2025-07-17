What is Barrington Research’s Estimate for MEI Q1 Earnings?

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Methode Electronics in a report released on Monday, July 14th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Methode Electronics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Methode Electronics’ Q2 2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.
Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Methode Electronics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.
Methode Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of MEI opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.40. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $257,100 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.75 million. Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.
Methode Electronics Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.46%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methode Electronics
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEI. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Methode Electronics by 93.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 932,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 451,529 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,413,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,666,000 after buying an additional 446,398 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the first quarter valued at $2,379,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Methode Electronics by 29.1% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 349,890 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 2,396.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 287,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 275,926 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Methode Electronics Company Profile
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
