William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report issued on Monday, July 14th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $3.99 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.17. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Becton, Dickinson and Company’s current full-year earnings is $14.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Q1 2026 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.78 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.22.

NYSE:BDX opened at $178.23 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $163.33 and a 1-year high of $251.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $199,607.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,194.25. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.39%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

