William Blair Estimates AbbVie’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for AbbVie in a research note issued on Monday, July 14th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the company will post earnings of $11.82 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.21. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $12.31 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on ABBV. BNP Paribas raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

AbbVie stock opened at $190.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The company has a market capitalization of $336.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.20.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 82.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 279.15%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

