William Blair Issues Negative Forecast for RARE Earnings

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 14th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is ($5.18) per share.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $139.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.98 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 93.04% and a negative return on equity of 186.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS.

RARE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.64.

RARE opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.26. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $60.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,061.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $89,922.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,344 shares in the company, valued at $573,712.16. The trade was a 13.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,167 shares of company stock valued at $118,824 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

