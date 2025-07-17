William Blair Issues Optimistic Forecast for ZVRA Earnings

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Zevra Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 14th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 201.05% and a negative net margin of 226.78%. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS.

ZVRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Zevra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zevra Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

ZVRA opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.29. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $673.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 20,564.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

