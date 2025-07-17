Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,079 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Wynn Resorts worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WYNN. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.6% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 100,020 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,801 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 29,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price target on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.71.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $109.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.80. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $112.36.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 62.13% and a net margin of 6.17%. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $208,375.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,439.92. This represents a 42.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

