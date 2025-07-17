Xponance Inc. Acquires 145 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Lantheus by 68.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus by 117.7% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 29.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total transaction of $2,002,650.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 318,650 shares in the company, valued at $24,481,879.50. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LNTH opened at $74.41 on Thursday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.12 and a twelve month high of $122.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.12.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Lantheus had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $372.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

LNTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.20.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

