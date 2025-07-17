Xponance Inc. Acquires 785 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the 1st quarter worth about $1,402,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 84,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 934,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in GameStop by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 39,541 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $30,392.55. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 127,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,672.20. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GME. Wedbush raised shares of GameStop to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

GameStop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47 and a beta of -0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.39. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $35.81.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $732.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.23 million. GameStop had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Further Reading

