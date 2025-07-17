Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in GitLab were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $279,089,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in GitLab by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,155,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,221 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in GitLab by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,034,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,160 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in GitLab by 4,042.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,455,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,011,000 after buying an additional 1,420,248 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in GitLab by 572.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,654,000 after buying an additional 931,396 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTLB opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $52.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 425.70 and a beta of 0.74. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.90 and a 1-year high of $74.18.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. GitLab had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $214.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GTLB shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 129,400 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $5,476,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 551,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,360,513.04. The trade was a 18.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 45,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $2,386,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 344,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,251,329.20. This trade represents a 11.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 401,350 shares of company stock valued at $18,582,585. Corporate insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

