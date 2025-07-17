Xponance Inc. Buys 476 Shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Home BancShares were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Home BancShares alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Home BancShares by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Home BancShares by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Home BancShares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 428,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in Home BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Home BancShares by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home BancShares Price Performance

Shares of HOMB opened at $28.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.55. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $32.91.

Home BancShares Increases Dividend

Home BancShares ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Home BancShares had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Home BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Home BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Home BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Home BancShares from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home BancShares

Insider Transactions at Home BancShares

In other news, insider Kevin Hester sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $204,359.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 124,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,227.04. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Stephen Tipton sold 24,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $664,855.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 53,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,036.16. This trade represents a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,787 shares of company stock worth $937,840 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Home BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.