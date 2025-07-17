Xponance Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 134.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AA. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alcoa from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Alcoa to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.23.

Alcoa Price Performance

AA opened at $28.59 on Thursday. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.48). Alcoa had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 6.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

