Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 487.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 62.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.52. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $35.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

