Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,753 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in AppFolio by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 34.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter valued at about $774,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AppFolio

In related news, CFO Timothy Mathias Eaton sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.13, for a total transaction of $233,734.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,828.88. This trade represents a 12.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Erin Barat sold 4,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.79, for a total value of $1,066,512.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,363.54. This trade represents a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,500 shares of company stock worth $4,024,220 and sold 11,639 shares worth $2,547,802. Insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of AppFolio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APPF

AppFolio Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ APPF opened at $245.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 0.88. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.01 and a twelve month high of $274.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.55.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.95 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.