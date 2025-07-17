Xponance Inc. Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $108.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $190.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.52.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.45 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELF shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $59.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $70.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.13.

In related news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 51,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $2,740,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 152,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,973.12. This represents a 25.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 11,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.56, for a total transaction of $1,370,541.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 118,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,732,688.16. This trade represents a 9.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,207 shares of company stock worth $25,252,926 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

