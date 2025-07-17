Xponance Inc. Has $892,000 Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLEX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,484,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Flex by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,394,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,812 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Flex by 13,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,238,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,106 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Flex by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,499,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,923 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,470,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flex in a research report on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Flex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Flex from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Flex Price Performance

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $51.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.02. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $52.62.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 35,393 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,517,297.91. Following the transaction, the insider owned 293,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,269.65. This trade represents a 10.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 181,028 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $7,767,911.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,463,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,807,152.45. The trade was a 11.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,135,941 shares of company stock worth $47,582,965. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

