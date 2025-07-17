Xponance Inc. Has $949,000 Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,117,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,661,000 after acquiring an additional 326,307 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,932,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,568,000 after purchasing an additional 223,282 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,615,000 after purchasing an additional 118,054 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,284,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,228,000 after acquiring an additional 36,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,234,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,623,000 after acquiring an additional 95,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 6,019 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $737,387.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,317.98. The trade was a 16.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL stock opened at $119.94 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.10 and a 12 month high of $133.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.35.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.17). Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.82.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

