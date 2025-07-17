Xponance Inc. Purchases 280 Shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rambus alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 19.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 53.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 18.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 45.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 6,348 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $298,165.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 319,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,994,749.77. This trade represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Laub sold 1,847 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $101,806.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,221.84. This represents a 16.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,848 shares of company stock valued at $602,933 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $66.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.70. Rambus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $69.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMBS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rambus

About Rambus

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.