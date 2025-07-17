Xponance Inc. Purchases 427 Shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 43.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 171.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 166.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE WBS opened at $58.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Webster Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $700.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,185.50. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $410,124.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 19,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,135.60. The trade was a 28.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $934,210 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

View Our Latest Report on Webster Financial

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.