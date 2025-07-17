Xponance Inc. Sells 977 Shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Valvoline by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,893,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,492,000 after acquiring an additional 101,834 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Valvoline by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 10,818,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,114 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in Valvoline by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,221,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,486 shares in the last quarter. Alua Capital Management LP grew its stake in Valvoline by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alua Capital Management LP now owns 3,605,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,439,000 after buying an additional 175,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Valvoline by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,608,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,362,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lori Ann Flees purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $101,340.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,620.92. This represents a 6.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valvoline Trading Down 4.2%

NYSE:VVV opened at $35.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average of $35.93. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 106.36%. The firm had revenue of $403.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on VVV. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.54.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

