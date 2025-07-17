Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Zhihu Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.67. 279,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 449,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12. The company has a market cap of $408.12 million, a PE ratio of -233.70 and a beta of 0.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZH. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zhihu by 60.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,941,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,401 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Zhihu by 1,769.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 190,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 180,583 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Zhihu by 787.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 126,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 112,184 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People’s Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.

