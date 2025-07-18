2,850 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VST. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Vistra by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Vistra by 1,611.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $4,291,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 75,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,037,649.82. This trade represents a 24.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $16,953,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 218,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,259,158.22. The trade was a 33.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,461,490 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on VST shares. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Vistra from $160.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.92.

Vistra Stock Performance

VST stock opened at $182.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.21. The company has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $200.25.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

