3,021 Shares in Innovator Uncapped Bitcoin 20 Floor ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:QBF) Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Innovator Uncapped Bitcoin 20 Floor ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:QBF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.76% of Innovator Uncapped Bitcoin 20 Floor ETF – Quarterly at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Innovator Uncapped Bitcoin 20 Floor ETF – Quarterly Trading Down 0.1%

QBF opened at $28.14 on Friday. Innovator Uncapped Bitcoin 20 Floor ETF – Quarterly has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.14.

About Innovator Uncapped Bitcoin 20 Floor ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator Uncapped Bitcoin 20 Floor ETF – Quarterly (QBF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund seeks to provide returns that participate in a percentage of any positive price returns of bitcoin, while providing an approximate maximum loss of 20% of any bitcoin price return over successive three-month periods.

