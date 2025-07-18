6,545 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 286,980 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 445,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares in the last quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 56,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 340,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE VICI opened at $32.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.70.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.51 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.81% and a return on equity of 9.88%. VICI Properties’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.