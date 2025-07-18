Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $585,479,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Alibaba Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,676,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $566,124,000 after buying an additional 438,537 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,610,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,885,000 after purchasing an additional 752,275 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3,214.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,378,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $578,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,978,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,377,000 after buying an additional 44,901 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Arete Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.80.

NYSE BABA opened at $117.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $73.87 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The firm has a market cap of $279.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

