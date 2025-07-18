Allworth Financial LP Acquires 125 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 26.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNW opened at $91.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.50. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $81.27 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.42.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.78.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

