Allworth Financial LP Acquires 2,669 Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) by 677.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,898.1% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 141,000.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.18. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $48.73.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.