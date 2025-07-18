Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $2,177,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,867,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,185,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,745 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $2,347,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 816,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,689,351.56. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $548,342.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,987.08. This represents a 39.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,364,145 shares of company stock worth $181,837,741. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Compass Point increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $57.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $43.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $105.45 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $106.64. The stock has a market cap of $93.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.63 and a 200-day moving average of $57.05.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

