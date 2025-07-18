Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 52.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,014,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,364,000 after buying an additional 152,847 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the 1st quarter worth about $64,679,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,050,000 after buying an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,814,000 after buying an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $91.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.91. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.91.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.30 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Abigail H. Perkins sold 16,098 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $1,368,973.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,703.04. The trade was a 34.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Charles M. Lyon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $1,494,640.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 122,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,273.60. This trade represents a 12.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,262 shares of company stock worth $10,534,329 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.