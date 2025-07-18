Allworth Financial LP Buys 360 Shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 68.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Kemper were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMPR. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Kemper during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Kemper by 104.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Kemper in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerald Laderman bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.24 per share, for a total transaction of $155,600.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,562.40. This trade represents a 13.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alberto J. Paracchini acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.71 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,032.33. This trade represents a 5.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $62.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.85. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.28. Kemper Corporation has a 52-week low of $53.57 and a 52-week high of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kemper had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kemper from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

